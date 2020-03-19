Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 238,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,000. Pfizer makes up about 1.7% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after buying an additional 221,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $30.42. 56,691,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,784,936. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $178.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.