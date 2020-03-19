Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.64% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,529,000.

BNDW traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.63. 138,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,950. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $82.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

