Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,443 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after acquiring an additional 272,323 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $333,032,000 after buying an additional 144,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,437,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,260,000 after buying an additional 185,954 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $5.08 on Thursday, reaching $61.41. 25,133,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,704,282. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.76.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

