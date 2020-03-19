Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,196,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,416,000 after purchasing an additional 264,459 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,998,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,059,000 after purchasing an additional 135,321 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,042,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,785,000 after purchasing an additional 291,768 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,673,000 after purchasing an additional 29,007 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $31.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.89. The stock had a trading volume of 845,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,007. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $112.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average of $105.25.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.