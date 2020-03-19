Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 54,853 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,853 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 712,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,748,000 after purchasing an additional 263,038 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 131,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 49,448 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 128,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 36,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,035,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $63,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.62. 32,927,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,349,516. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average is $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $224.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

