Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes $2.43 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.21. 16,041,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,347,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

