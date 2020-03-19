Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,372,832 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $622,017,000 after purchasing an additional 111,538 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,422 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,007,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,983,000 after buying an additional 83,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,237,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $314,817,000 after buying an additional 123,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.38. 16,239,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,816,605. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

