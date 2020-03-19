Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 5.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after acquiring an additional 203,675 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J M Smucker from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM traded down $9.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,983. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

