Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $32,724,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 4,291.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 362,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 354,529 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,025,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,004,000 after purchasing an additional 338,525 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after purchasing an additional 268,384 shares during the period. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $43.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 0.27.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

