Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ANGL stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,230. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $30.53.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.