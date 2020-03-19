Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 40,756,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,596,348. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.