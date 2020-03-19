Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,803 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,000. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.1% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,026,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,624,181. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,205 shares of company stock valued at $47,651,640 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

