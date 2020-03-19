Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

In other Visteon news, Director Robert Manzo bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.86 per share, with a total value of $133,720.00. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.64. Visteon has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

