Vitae Price Tops $0.89 on Major Exchanges (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00014806 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $17.32 million and approximately $231,270.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003911 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004067 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 348.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

