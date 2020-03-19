VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,039,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of VMware by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of VMware by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,090 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of VMware by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on VMware from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on VMware from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.05. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 48.29% and a net margin of 62.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

