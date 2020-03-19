Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 176 ($2.32). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 192.25 ($2.53).

Shares of VOD stock traded down GBX 0.34 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 107.38 ($1.41). 253,927,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 151.45. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,602 ($21.07).

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle bought 71,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

