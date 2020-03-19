VoteCoin (VOT) Price Down 0.3% This Week

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One VoteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $24,806.18 and approximately $24.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00519953 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00119222 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00091407 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002854 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002974 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000454 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VoteCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 83,479,625 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

