VouchForMe (IPL) 1-Day Volume Hits $32,532.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $436,114.07 and approximately $32,532.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinbe, Livecoin and IDEX. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.02523526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00198110 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038465 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00036053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog.

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Coinbe and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

