Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

In related news, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $49,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,047.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $41,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,557 shares of company stock worth $234,562 over the last ninety days. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VYGR stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.44. 29,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,994. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $280.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.20.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

