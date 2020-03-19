Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,813 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 202,283 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 138,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 5,117.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 165,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $41,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $49,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $234,562. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VYGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.61.

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.20. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.86% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

