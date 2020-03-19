W Whitney George Acquires 63,760 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 63,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $285,644.80. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,165,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,620,096. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

On Thursday, March 12th, W Whitney George bought 40,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,800.00.

On Monday, March 16th, W Whitney George bought 179,794 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $832,446.22.

On Friday, February 28th, W Whitney George bought 40,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $256,800.00.

On Monday, February 24th, W Whitney George bought 19,058 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $137,217.60.

On Wednesday, February 26th, W Whitney George bought 64,257 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $447,228.72.

On Tuesday, February 4th, W Whitney George bought 800 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,800.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, W Whitney George bought 29,280 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $215,793.60.

On Thursday, January 23rd, W Whitney George bought 2,266 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $16,813.72.

On Monday, January 27th, W Whitney George bought 34,066 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $246,978.50.

On Wednesday, January 15th, W Whitney George bought 40,182 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $298,552.26.

NASDAQ FUND traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 201,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,478. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1159 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 17,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.