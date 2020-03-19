Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WKCMF shares. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Warburg Research lowered shares of Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Wacker Chemie stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.98. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.73.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

