Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Downgraded by Warburg Research to Hold

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Warburg Research to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WKCMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale raised Wacker Chemie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WKCMF traded down $4.75 on Thursday, hitting $34.00. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average is $70.98. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $94.73.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.