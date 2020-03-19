Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) received a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective from investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 139.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of WAC traded up €0.70 ($0.81) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €9.20 ($10.70). 278,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The company has a market cap of $645.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €7.80 ($9.07) and a fifty-two week high of €25.58 ($29.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €13.08 and its 200 day moving average is €15.47.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

