Wagerr Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,883.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24 and YoBit. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $1,883.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00001636 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,573,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,194,282 tokens. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

