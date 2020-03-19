Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.09% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $45,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.82. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

