Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Director Buys $52,762.50 in Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Director Alan J. Bowers purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.21 per share, for a total transaction of $52,762.50.

Shares of WD stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.21. 260,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,743. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 136.36 and a quick ratio of 136.36.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

WD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Compass Point lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth about $127,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

