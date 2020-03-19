Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 3.5% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $36,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.59.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.93. The company had a trading volume of 30,841,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,424,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.26 and a 200-day moving average of $136.39. The company has a market capitalization of $171.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

