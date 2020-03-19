Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded up $7.19 on Thursday, reaching $95.99. 23,143,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,920,318. The firm has a market cap of $174.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.64.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.59.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

