Waltonchain (WTC) Price Down 2.9% This Week

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $14.66 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00003381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Allbit, Coinnest and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.70 or 0.02195549 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00082255 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,650,280 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Allbit, Binance, Kucoin, Cobinhood, COSS, Huobi, Coinnest, DragonEX, OKEx, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

