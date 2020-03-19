WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

WRTBY traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.97. 1,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.57. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

