Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 135.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,649 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Waste Connections worth $43,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 27,779 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,774,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,715,000 after acquiring an additional 240,061 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,067,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,045,000 after acquiring an additional 207,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,720,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,001,000 after acquiring an additional 240,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,028,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.67. 82,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,143. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.12. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $76.52 and a 12 month high of $105.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.31.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.