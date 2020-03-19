Waves Community Token Market Cap Tops $480,984.38 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Waves Community Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0481 or 0.00000805 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $480,984.38 and approximately $19,189.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waves Community Token has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com.

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

