Waves Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $79.33 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00016066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Indodax and BCEX. Waves has a market cap of $99.66 million and approximately $79.33 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00018887 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00020627 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 67.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000143 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 69.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00013427 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 84.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,437,840 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Kuna, Bittrex, Coinbe, Binance, YoBit, OKEx, Exrates, Coinrail, Exmo, Liqui, Upbit, Huobi, Gate.io, Livecoin, HitBTC, COSS, LiteBit.eu, BCEX, Stocks.Exchange, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cryptohub and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

