Wavesbet Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Wavesbet token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Wavesbet has a market capitalization of $88,782.28 and approximately $35,432.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wavesbet has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1,614.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.96 or 0.07610928 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00017566 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016148 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About Wavesbet

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

