WAX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11.58 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One WAX token can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Huobi and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, WAX has traded up 58.6% against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $40.46 million and approximately $11.58 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.71 or 0.02516852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00193700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 78.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,626,771,499 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,075,277,719 tokens. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, HitBTC, Bibox, C2CX, Bittrex, Tidex, Radar Relay, Huobi, Bithumb and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

