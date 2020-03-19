Webcoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,191.00 (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. Webcoin has a market cap of $28,677.85 and $1,191.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $24.68, $13.77 and $5.60. In the last week, Webcoin has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Webcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00053761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000641 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.14 or 0.04169860 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00068184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00039123 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00015266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016225 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003817 BTC.

About Webcoin

WEB is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,153,049 coins. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today. Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday.

Webcoin Coin Trading

Webcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $20.33, $10.39, $32.15, $51.55, $50.98, $24.43, $24.68, $33.94, $13.77, $18.94 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Webcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.