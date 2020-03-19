Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by Nitorum Capital L.P.

Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the quarter. Webster Financial comprises approximately 5.4% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned approximately 1.98% of Webster Financial worth $97,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,998,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,630,000 after acquiring an additional 771,273 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,125.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 293,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,649,000 after buying an additional 269,338 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,040,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,502,000 after buying an additional 249,015 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 475,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,399,000 after buying an additional 178,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,748,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,674,000 after buying an additional 152,662 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.79.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.25. 1,509,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,562. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.63. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

