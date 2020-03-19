WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.91.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $104.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.31. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $75.88 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,356,000 after purchasing an additional 805,484 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,681,000 after buying an additional 548,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,065,000 after buying an additional 265,764 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,630,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,577,000 after acquiring an additional 65,713 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,589,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,861,000 after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

