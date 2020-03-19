WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Stake Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,102,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.93% of WEC Energy Group worth $562,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $104.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.04 and its 200-day moving average is $94.31. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.91.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

