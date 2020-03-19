Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.96.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stephens raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.35.

NYSE CFG traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 677,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,956,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

