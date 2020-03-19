Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.14.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.16. 51,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,302. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 18.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 43,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

