Wedbush Comments on Harpoon Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Wedbush also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 962.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HARP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of HARP opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $310.05 million and a PE ratio of -4.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patrick Baeuerle sold 87,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,316.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $80,981.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,552 shares of company stock worth $1,729,547 in the last 90 days.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

