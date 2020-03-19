Wedbush Weighs in on Wintrust Financial Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.90.

WTFC stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.87. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,595.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $58,426,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,246,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,098,000 after acquiring an additional 379,881 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,069,000 after acquiring an additional 340,349 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $16,442,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $10,649,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.