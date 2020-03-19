Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kelt Exploration (KEL)

Kelt Exploration (TSE: KEL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/18/2020 – Kelt Exploration had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Kelt Exploration had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Kelt Exploration was given a new C$1.75 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

3/16/2020 – Kelt Exploration had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$2.00.

3/12/2020 – Kelt Exploration had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$3.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Kelt Exploration was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating. They now have a C$2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$5.50.

3/10/2020 – Kelt Exploration had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Kelt Exploration had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Kelt Exploration was given a new C$7.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Kelt Exploration was given a new C$7.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Kelt Exploration had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Kelt Exploration was given a new C$7.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:KEL opened at C$0.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.15 million and a PE ratio of 13.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.57. Kelt Exploration Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.67 and a 52 week high of C$6.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

