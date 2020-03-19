Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Polymetal International (POLY)

Polymetal International (LON: POLY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/13/2020 – Polymetal International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/13/2020 – Polymetal International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

3/11/2020 – Polymetal International was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,290 ($16.97).

3/6/2020 – Polymetal International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,120 ($14.73) to GBX 1,290 ($16.97). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Polymetal International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/3/2020 – Polymetal International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Polymetal International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Polymetal International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/24/2020 – Polymetal International had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,480 ($19.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of POLY stock opened at GBX 1,026.50 ($13.50) on Thursday. Polymetal International PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,393 ($18.32). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,265.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,206.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

