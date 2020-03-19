Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Boot Barn (BOOT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT) recently:

3/16/2020 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $50.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $38.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Boot Barn had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/9/2020 – Boot Barn was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

3/9/2020 – Boot Barn had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

2/25/2020 – Boot Barn was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – Boot Barn was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

2/6/2020 – Boot Barn was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/5/2020 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BOOT traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,450. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $300.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Get Boot Barn Holdings Inc alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,891,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.