Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Grand City Properties (GYC)

3/17/2020 – Grand City Properties was given a new €27.50 ($31.98) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Grand City Properties was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Grand City Properties was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Grand City Properties was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Grand City Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/16/2020 – Grand City Properties was given a new €24.10 ($28.02) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Grand City Properties was given a new €27.50 ($31.98) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Grand City Properties was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Grand City Properties was given a new €21.03 ($24.45) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of GYC traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €14.20 ($16.51). The stock had a trading volume of 366,838 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.21. Grand City Properties SA has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

