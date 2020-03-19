Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS)

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2020 – Dicks Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Dicks Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $38.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Dicks Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Dicks Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $46.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Dicks Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $47.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Dicks Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Dicks Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Dicks Sporting Goods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Dicks Sporting Goods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $51.00.

3/10/2020 – Dicks Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Dicks Sporting Goods had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

3/5/2020 – Dicks Sporting Goods had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Dicks Sporting Goods was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2020 – Dicks Sporting Goods had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura.

DKS opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

