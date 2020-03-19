Weir Group (LON:WEIR) PT Lowered to GBX 1,420 at Royal Bank of Canada

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “top pick” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.58% from the company’s previous close.

WEIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,380 ($18.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,540.50 ($20.26).

Get Weir Group alerts:

Shares of Weir Group stock opened at GBX 753.01 ($9.91) on Thursday. Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 950.20 ($12.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -5.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,266.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,398.68.

In related news, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($34,201.53).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.